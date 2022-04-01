To transmit court orders swiftly, CJI launches software

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 31

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Thursday launched “Fast and Secured Transmission of Electronic Records” (FASTER) software to transmit court orders swiftly and securely through electronic mode, ensuring quicker communication of judicial orders.

“Orders passed by the Supreme Court and high courts have to be transmitted safely without interference by third parties. We have nominated 73 nodal officers at the HC level and jail authorities selected through a judicial communication network. A secure pathway email ID has been established,” the CBI said at an online function.

Besides the CJI, Justices AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta and Chief Justices and judges of various high courts also attended the online function to launch the software.