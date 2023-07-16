To work together for stability in the Indo-Pacific

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 15

India and France have announced to work together in the interest of ‘international peace’ and stability while reaffirming their commitment to a ‘rules-based order’ in the Indo-Pacific.

‘Rules based order’ is the diplomatic phrase to not accept China’s claims over South China Sea and also Beijing’s unilateral attempts to impose no-fly zones and no-shipping zones. The two countries adopted a new Indo-Pacific roadmap at the bilateral meeting between PM Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The two sides will also set up a fund called the ‘Indo-Pacific Triangular Cooperation (IPTDC) Fund’ aimed at supporting climate and start-ups from countries of the Indo-Pacific. India and France, since 2018, agreed on a ‘Joint Strategic Vision of India-France Cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region’.

#China #France