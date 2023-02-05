Tobacco, high BMI top causes of cancer deaths globally

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, February 4

An estimated one third of the cancer deaths globally were due to tobacco use, high body mass index, alcohol use, low fruit and vegetable intake and lack of physical activity in 2020, with nearly 33 per cent of India's average 13 lakh new cancer cases annually also attributable to lifestyle factors, mainly tobacco and alcohol use, and another 33 per cent to unhealthy diets.

The Ministry of Health data on the causes of cancer in India attributes about 20 per cent of new cancers annually to infections, 10 to 20 per cent to hormonal and genetic causes, 2 per cent to occupational factors and 1 per cent to pollution.

The estimated incidence (new cases) of cancers in India has been rising — from 13,25,232 in 2018 to 13,58,415 in 2019 and 13,92,179 in 2020.

Estimates not only suggest an alarming trend of increase in patients diagnosed with cancer, these also say that deaths due to cancer are expected to rise from approximately eight lakhs in 2018 to about 13 lakhs in 2035.

On World Cancer Day today, experts reiterated the call to be cautions of risk factors primarily leading the cancer mortality burden.

Using a 2019 research by the Global Burden of Diseases, Injuries and Risk Factors, Lancet had recently conducted a study to inform cancer control planning efforts globally. It was the first to estimate how a comprehensive list of risk factors contributes to cancer deaths and ill health globally, regionally and nationally, across age groups and for both sexes.

According to this research, 34 risk factors were analysed by scientists. These 34 risk factors, led by tobacco use, alcohol use, unsafe sex, dietary risks, air pollution, occupational risk and low physical activity, caused 4.45 million deaths out of nine million in 2019. This was 44.4 per cent of all cancer deaths in 2019.

The WHO today in a statement called for intensified action across the South-East Asia Region to strengthen health systems to prevent and detect cancers early.

Burden in Southeast Asia

In the WHO Southeast Asia Region, an estimated 2.3 million people developed cancer in 2020 and 1.4 million died of the disease

Cancer is estimated to account for more than 20 per cent of premature mortality from noncommunicable diseases in the region, which stands at around 4.7 million deaths every year

In 2020, cancer of the lungs, breast and cervix accounted for 4,00,000 of the total number of cancer-related deaths in the region, and almost two-thirds of people diagnosed with cancer succumbed

‘Make cancer notifiable disease’

Tata Memorial Centre, the leading cancer care government institution, is calling for cancer to be made a notifiable disease, saying the burden could be much more than known. Existing population-based cancer registries in India cover just 10 per cent of the population.