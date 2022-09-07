Told to lower TV’s volume, woman bites three fingers of mother-in-law in Maharashtra

Thane, September 7
Angered by her mother-in-law turning off the television set due to a loud sound, a 32-year-old homemaker from Ambernath in Maharashtra's Thane district bit three fingers of the old woman, police said on Wednesday.
The incident occurred when Vrushali Kulkarni, 60, was reciting bhajans at her house while her daughter-in-law, Vijaya Kulkarni, was watching television, a Shivaji Nagar police station official said.
"A fight broke out on Monday morning after Vrushali asked Vijaya to lower the sound of the television as she was singing bhajans. When Vrushali turned off the television set, the daughter-in-law grabbed the old woman's hand and bit her three fingers. She also slapped her husband who tried to intervene," he said.
The official said the three fingers of the victim were not severed.
The injured Vrushali lodged a complaint at Shivaji Nagar police station, following which a criminal offence was registered against the accused woman, the official added.
