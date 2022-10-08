Toll in Uttarakhand avalanche rises to 26

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 7

The toll in the Uttarakhand avalanche has risen to 26, while three persons are still missing, the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) in Uttarkashi said on Friday.

Ten more bodies have been retrieved from the avalanche spot at 14,000 ft. Three of the bodies were recovered from the avalanche site late on Thursday and seven were recovered on Friday morning.

An avalanche swept down the slopes of ‘Draupadi ka Danda-II’ situated at an altitude of 18,600 ft on October 4, trapping mountaineers and trainees who were pursuing a course in the NIM.

All bodies have not been identified yet. Relatives of the deceased, who have been identified, have been informed. The MeT department issued a heavy rain alert for several districts in Uttarakhand.

#Uttarakhand