Toll in Uttarakhand avalanche rises to 26

New Delhi, October 7
The toll in the Uttarakhand avalanche has risen to 26, while three persons are still missing, the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) in Uttarkashi said on Friday.
Ten more bodies have been retrieved from the avalanche spot at 14,000 ft. Three of the bodies were recovered from the avalanche site late on Thursday and seven were recovered on Friday morning.
An avalanche swept down the slopes of ‘Draupadi ka Danda-II’ situated at an altitude of 18,600 ft on October 4, trapping mountaineers and trainees who were pursuing a course in the NIM.
All bodies have not been identified yet. Relatives of the deceased, who have been identified, have been informed. The MeT department issued a heavy rain alert for several districts in Uttarakhand.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
50kg heroin worth Rs 360 crore seized from Pakistani boat off Gujarat coast
The boat has six crew members and is being brought to the st...
10 die, 24 injured in Maharashtra’s Nashik as bus hits truck, catches fire
The private bus, a 'sleeper' coach, had around 30 passengers
Man arrested, hunt on to identify 2 more Indian students in Surrey Strawberry Hill incident in Canada
A media release mentions that on September 11, a Surrey RCMP...
CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3
The Rs 3 per kg increase in CNG price is the first hike in r...
Spurious syrup: All five accused on bail, cops yet to file challan
12 kids died in Udhampur in Jan 2020