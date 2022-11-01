 Toll rises to 134, Oppn seeks judicial probe : The Tribune India

Morbi Tragedy

Toll rises to 134, Oppn seeks judicial probe

PM’s visit today | 350 were on bridge | MP loses 12 relatives

Toll rises to 134, Oppn seeks judicial probe

Rescue teams look for bodies after the collapse of a bridge over the Machchhu river in Morbi, Gujarat. PTI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 31

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the accident site in Morbi town on Tuesday where a suspension bridge collapsed leading to the death of 134 persons. The Congress has demanded a judicial probe into the incident. In a tweet, the Gujarat Chief Minister’s office said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Morbi on November 1.”

As many as 134 persons, including women and children, were killed and over 100 are receiving treatment for injuries sustained after the collapse of the suspension bridge on Sunday, plunging around 350 persons into the Machchhu river.

Preliminary probe hints at technical, structural flaws

  • Technical and structural flaws and some maintenance issues were prima facie responsible for the Morbi bridge collapse, a police officer said
  • Addressing media, Rajkot Range IG Ashok Kumar Yadav said the police would take help from forensic experts and structural engineers to investigate all aspects related to the incident
  • CCTV footage of the incident shows people standing on the narrow bridge falling into the river after one of the two suspension cables snapped

Congress trolls PM over ‘act of god’

  • The Prime Minister’s statement following the collapse of a flyover in Kolkata in 2016 came to haunt the BJP
  • “Modi ji, is the Morbi bridge accident an act of God or act of fraud,” asked Cong leader Digvijaya Singh

Prime Minister Modi, who was in Kevadia today, said rescue operations were underway and there would be no laxity in the rescue and relief efforts. “The Gujarat Government has been carrying out relief and rescue operations since yesterday. The Centre, too, is extending all help to the state government,” he said.

Security personnel during a rescue operation in Morbi district of Gujarat on Monday. PTI

PM Modi on Monday night chaired a high-level meeting to review the situation, a statement from the PMO said. The PM was briefed on rescue and relief operations. The high-level meeting was attended by CM Bhupendra Bhai Patel and MoS (Home) Harsh Sanghavi, among others.

The Congress on Monday demanded a probe, headed by a retired Supreme Court or High Court Judge, into the mishap. It also sought financial and medical assistance from the government to all those affected. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge paid homage to those killed in the tragedy. Talking to reporters here, Kharge said the reasons for the collapse of the bridge, that reopened five days ago, ought to be known. “Why were so many people allowed? There should be an inquiry, headed by a retired Supreme Court or High Court Judge,” he said. The Gujarat Police have registered an FIR under Sections 304 and 308 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC in the tragedy.

World leaders express shock and grief

Heartfelt condolences over the tragic mishap. Offering sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims and wishing speedy recovery to those injured. —Vladimir Putin, russian prez

The thoughts and prayers of all Israelis are with the people of India following devastating bridge collapse. —Yair Lapid, Israeli PM

Deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones. Joe Biden, us president Extend sympathies to the bereaved families and those who are injured in the accident. —Zhao Lijian, Chinese Foreign Ministry

Shocked and saddened by the tragic bridge collapse incident… deepest condolences. —Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lankan President

We extend heartfelt condolences to the government and people of India on the loss of precious lives. —Sher Bahadur Deuba, Nepalese Prime Minister

The police also arrested nine persons of the Oreva group, which was responsible for the maintenance and management of the bridge.

Giving details of those arrested, IG of Rajkot Range Ashok Yadav said, “All of them are from the Oreva group — two managers, two contractors, three security guards and two ticket window clerks — who were involved in the maintenance and management of the colonial-era bridge in Morbi town.” The state information department said five teams of the NDRF, six platoons of the SDRF, a team of the Air Force, two columns of the Army, and two teams of the Navy, apart from local rescue teams, were pressed into the operation that continued all through the night on Sunday and Monday, as rescue efforts are still on to look for survivors. Rajkot BJP MP Mohan Kundariya said he lost 12 relatives in the tragedy.

Officials said the bridge had a capacity to hold 100 to 150 people at a time.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi remained in Morbi during the night to oversee the rescue operation.

Firm claims Rs 2 cr spent on repairs

Morbi-based Oreva group was given contract to repair and operate the bridge for 15 years. After its opening on Oct 26, Oreva claimed Rs 2 cr was spent on renovation

Statewide mourning tomorrow

The Gujarat Government has declared statewide mourning on November 2 to pay homage to the victims of the Morbi bridge collapse

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Intruder walks into Virat Kohli's hotel room in Perth and makes video; visibly shaken Anushka Sharma lashes out at him for invading husband's privacy

2
Trending

Watch: Virat Kohli posts leaked video of his hotel room in Perth, says horrific experience 'made me feel very paranoid about my privacy'

3
Nation

Morbi tragedy: 9 arrested, death toll rises to 134; FIR blames 'callous approach' of agency people maintaining suspension bridge

4
Nation

'Some people shook bridge intentionally'; Gujarat resident alerted contractor about damage to bridge

5
Punjab

Punjab agriculture officials feel the heat of stubble-burning, 4 suspended

6
Chandigarh

Youth jumps into Sukhna Lake, saved

7
Trending

Morbi tragedy: Tweets claiming 'BJP ko Gujarat mei tagda jhatka lagega' trigger conspiracy angle

8
Punjab

Statue honouring Sikh soldiers unveiled in United Kingdom

9
Sports

Crown Perth hotel apologises to Virat Kohli, removes people who breached cricketer's privacy

10
Punjab Moosewala Killing

Will leave country if justice not delivered: Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: Virat Kohli posts leaked video of his hotel room in Perth, says horrific experience ‘made him feel very paranoid about his privacy’
Trending

Watch: Virat Kohli posts leaked video of his hotel room in Perth, says horrific experience 'made me feel very paranoid about my privacy'

Statue honouring Sikh soldiers unveiled in United Kingdom
Punjab

Statue honouring Sikh soldiers unveiled in United Kingdom

Elon Musk says Twitter will revise how it verifies users
World

Twitter may soon charge for blue tick mark every month; know the subscription fee

30 cases in 24 hours, dengue grips Mohali
Chandigarh

30 cases in 24 hours, dengue grips Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month

‘I have suffered a lot’: Thief returns valuables stolen from temple with apology note
Trending

‘I have suffered a lot’: Thief returns valuables stolen from temple with apology note

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana
Nation

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

‘I could not sleep, I could not eat’: Pakistan pace great Wasim Akram reveals he got addicted to cocaine after retirement
Sports

‘I could not sleep, I could not eat’: Pakistan pace great Wasim Akram reveals he got addicted to cocaine after retirement

Top News

Toll rises to 134, Oppn seeks judicial probe

Toll rises to 134, Oppn seeks judicial probe

PM’s visit today | 350 were on bridge | MP loses 12 relative...

Army sends in 800 troops for rescue ops

Army sends in 800 troops for rescue ops

SC warns states on 2-finger test to confirm rape

SC warns states on 2-finger test to confirm rape

No mining within 1 km of International Border: Punjab Govt

No mining within 1 km of International Border: Punjab Govt

In affidavit, Punjab says decision after concerns expressed ...

Maiden Pharma’s 19 batches of albendazole tablets fail quality test

Maiden Pharma’s 19 batches of albendazole tablets fail quality test

Withdrawn from haryana hospitals, dispensaries


Cities

View All

7.29 LMT paddy procured in Amritsar district so far

7.29 LMT paddy procured in Amritsar district so far

5 phones, 104 bundles of cigarettes seized in Amritsar Central Jail

Amritsar: Trains cancelled, diverted for five days

Sheetal murder: Amritsar residents stage protest, demand arrest of accused

Jagannath Puri temple admn chief visits Golden Temple

Factory Fire: Chandigarh MC to carry out inspection of all Industrial Area buildings in November

Factory fire: Chandigarh MC to carry out inspection of all Industrial Area buildings in November

Youth jumps into Sukhna Lake, saved

30 cases in 24 hours, dengue grips Mohali

GMSH chemist: Former Director Health Services conspired to increase shop size, says report

Pinjore leads as Panchkula sees 77.9% turnout in rural polls

Delhi’s air on brink of turning ‘severe’; stubble-burning share 22 per cent

Delhi’s air on brink of turning ‘severe’; stubble-burning share 22 per cent

‘Red Light on, Gaadi off’ campaign: Delhi Government resends file to Lt Governor Saxena

Delhi air in 'very poor' category

38 years of Sikh carnage: BJP seeks Truth Commission, declassification of documents

Delhi man arrested for duping woman by posing as IPS officer on matrimonial site

Bailable warrants against Jalandhar Improvement Trust Chairman

Bailable warrants against Jalandhar Improvement Trust Chairman

Bhartiya Kisan Union lends support to Mela Ghadri Babeyan Da

Guru Nanak's Prakash Parv: Nagar Kirtan reaches Sultanpur Lodhi with message to keep environment clean

Centre acts against unit located on Punjab-Himachal border after MP Manish Tewari's intervention

In Kapurthala mandis, 6.56 LMT grain bought

Spike in farm fires in Ludhiana, 200% jump within week

Spike in farm fires in Ludhiana, 200% jump within week

Sangrur reports maximum farm fires for 2nd day in row

Sangrur reports maximum farm fires for 2nd day in row

Paralysed, stray dog finds home in Canada