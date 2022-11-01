Toll rises to 134, Oppn seeks judicial probe

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 31

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the accident site in Morbi town on Tuesday where a suspension bridge collapsed leading to the death of 134 persons. The Congress has demanded a judicial probe into the incident. In a tweet, the Gujarat Chief Minister’s office said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Morbi on November 1.”

As many as 134 persons, including women and children, were killed and over 100 are receiving treatment for injuries sustained after the collapse of the suspension bridge on Sunday, plunging around 350 persons into the Machchhu river.

Preliminary probe hints at technical, structural flaws Technical and structural flaws and some maintenance issues were prima facie responsible for the Morbi bridge collapse, a police officer said

Addressing media, Rajkot Range IG Ashok Kumar Yadav said the police would take help from forensic experts and structural engineers to investigate all aspects related to the incident

CCTV footage of the incident shows people standing on the narrow bridge falling into the river after one of the two suspension cables snapped Congress trolls PM over ‘act of god’ The Prime Minister’s statement following the collapse of a flyover in Kolkata in 2016 came to haunt the BJP

“Modi ji, is the Morbi bridge accident an act of God or act of fraud,” asked Cong leader Digvijaya Singh

Prime Minister Modi, who was in Kevadia today, said rescue operations were underway and there would be no laxity in the rescue and relief efforts. “The Gujarat Government has been carrying out relief and rescue operations since yesterday. The Centre, too, is extending all help to the state government,” he said.

Security personnel during a rescue operation in Morbi district of Gujarat on Monday. PTI

PM Modi on Monday night chaired a high-level meeting to review the situation, a statement from the PMO said. The PM was briefed on rescue and relief operations. The high-level meeting was attended by CM Bhupendra Bhai Patel and MoS (Home) Harsh Sanghavi, among others.

The Congress on Monday demanded a probe, headed by a retired Supreme Court or High Court Judge, into the mishap. It also sought financial and medical assistance from the government to all those affected. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge paid homage to those killed in the tragedy. Talking to reporters here, Kharge said the reasons for the collapse of the bridge, that reopened five days ago, ought to be known. “Why were so many people allowed? There should be an inquiry, headed by a retired Supreme Court or High Court Judge,” he said. The Gujarat Police have registered an FIR under Sections 304 and 308 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC in the tragedy.

World leaders express shock and grief Heartfelt condolences over the tragic mishap. Offering sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims and wishing speedy recovery to those injured. —Vladimir Putin, russian prez The thoughts and prayers of all Israelis are with the people of India following devastating bridge collapse. —Yair Lapid, Israeli PM Deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones. Joe Biden, us president Extend sympathies to the bereaved families and those who are injured in the accident. —Zhao Lijian, Chinese Foreign Ministry Shocked and saddened by the tragic bridge collapse incident… deepest condolences. —Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lankan President We extend heartfelt condolences to the government and people of India on the loss of precious lives. —Sher Bahadur Deuba, Nepalese Prime Minister

The police also arrested nine persons of the Oreva group, which was responsible for the maintenance and management of the bridge.

Giving details of those arrested, IG of Rajkot Range Ashok Yadav said, “All of them are from the Oreva group — two managers, two contractors, three security guards and two ticket window clerks — who were involved in the maintenance and management of the colonial-era bridge in Morbi town.” The state information department said five teams of the NDRF, six platoons of the SDRF, a team of the Air Force, two columns of the Army, and two teams of the Navy, apart from local rescue teams, were pressed into the operation that continued all through the night on Sunday and Monday, as rescue efforts are still on to look for survivors. Rajkot BJP MP Mohan Kundariya said he lost 12 relatives in the tragedy.

Officials said the bridge had a capacity to hold 100 to 150 people at a time.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi remained in Morbi during the night to oversee the rescue operation.

Firm claims Rs 2 cr spent on repairs

Morbi-based Oreva group was given contract to repair and operate the bridge for 15 years. After its opening on Oct 26, Oreva claimed Rs 2 cr was spent on renovation

Statewide mourning tomorrow

The Gujarat Government has declared statewide mourning on November 2 to pay homage to the victims of the Morbi bridge collapse