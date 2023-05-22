Too popular, must take autograph: Biden to Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 21

US President Joe Biden jokingly complained to PM Narendra Modi how his popularity in the US was causing problems to him. Biden walked up to PM Modi during the Quad meeting in Hiroshima on Saturday and said he was getting deluged by requests from prominent citizens to attend his programme during his state visit to Washington DC next month, claimed Indian officials who were part of the PM entourage.

The exchange came at the Quad Summit that took place on the sidelines of the G7 meet in Hiroshima.

Australian PM Anthony Albanese, too, said he was finding it difficult to accommodate all requests for a community event in Sydney, where PM Modi will speak on Tuesday.

Biden walked up to PM Modi and said, “You are demonstrating that democracies matter…. You are causing me a real problem. Next month we will have dinner for you in Washington. Everyone in the whole country wants to come. I have run out of tickets. You think I am kidding? Ask my team. I am getting phone calls from people I have never heard of before. Everyone from movie actors to relatives. You are too popular.”