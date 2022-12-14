Top banking officials discuss crypto assets

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 13

The first meeting of Finance and Central Bank Deputies (FCBD) under India’s G20 presidency began in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

“With its focus on global macroeconomic issues, the Finance Track is quintessential to G20 shaping the global architecture on all major international economic issues,” read a tweet from G20 India Twitter handle.

The three-day meeting marks the start of discussions on the “Finance Track” and is being jointly hosted by the RBI and the Finance Ministry.

The meeting will provide inputs for the high-level meeting on Finance Track to be held between February 23 and 25 in Bengaluru.

The Bengaluru meeting will focus on reorienting international financial institutions, financing “cities of tomorrow” and managing global debt vulnerabilities.

It will also discuss financial inclusion, financing for climate action, United Nations SDGs, unbacked crypto assets and advancing the international taxation agenda. The meeting is co-chaired by Ajay Seth, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, and Michael D Patra, Deputy Governor, RBI.