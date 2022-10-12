Top court adjourns Ukraine-returned students’ petition

New Delhi, October 11
The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing in a petition where nearly 2,000 Ukraine-returned students are seeking relief from the government.
The apex court fixed November 1 as the next date of hearing, as the government advocates remained absent. In the petition, the students continue to pray to the SC for directions to the government to accommodate them in private medical colleges in India.
