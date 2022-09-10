Top court grants bail to Kerala scribe Kappan

New Delhi, September 9
The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan arrested in connection with a case registered against him by the Uttar Pradesh Police under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
"Every person has the right to free expression. He is trying to show that the victim needs justice and raise a common voice. Is that a crime in the eyes of law? Similar protests were held in 2012 at India Gate, which led to a change of law. Till now you (UP Police) have not shown anything provocative...," the Bench noted while granting him bail.
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India UU Lalit ordered that Kappan should be before the trial court in three days for his release on bail subject to conditions imposed to ensure his presence during the trial.
