Top court stays HC order to ascertain whether rape victim is 'manglik'

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 3

Taking suo motu cognisance of an order of the Allahabad High Court directing Lucknow University’s department of astrology to decide if an alleged rape victim was ‘manglik’ or not, the Supreme Court (SC) on Saturday stayed the unusual order.

According to Indian astrology, a person born under the influence of Mars (Mangal) is believed to have ‘Mangal dosha’ (affliction) and is called ‘manglik’.

A Bench of Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justice Pankaj Mithal wondered why the “astrology report is called for” in a bail application hearing said after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta termed the HC’s order “disturbing” and requested the SC to stay it. “There is no doubt that astrology is a science but there are various aspects to it. We are not getting into the merits of the case,” the Bench noted. Issuing notices to the accused, complainant and Uttar Pradesh, the SC posted the matter for hearing in July. In its May 23 order, passed while hearing a bail plea of a man accused of raping a woman on the false promise of marriage, the HC had directed the head of the astrology department, Lucknow University, to “decide” if the complainant woman was ‘manglik’ or not and submit a sealed cover report in three weeks. The HC had listed the matter for hearing on June 26. Complainant’s lawyer Ajay Kumar Singh said the HC had passed the order with the consent of both parties after the counsel for the accused argued that since the woman was ‘manglik’, marriage between the two could not be solemnised. However, the victim’s counsel said she was not ‘manglik’. “But this was totally out of context. What’s this got to do with the subject matter?” said the Bench.