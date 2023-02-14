Top court: Still have concerns over appointment of judges

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 13

Even as the Centre has cleared seven names for top court judgeship and several others for various high courts on the recommendation of the Collegium, the Supreme Court on Monday said it still has “some concerns” regarding the appointment of the judges and told the Central government to “make sure what is expected is done”.

“Please make sure, most of what is expected is done. Communicate to the Attorney General,” a three-judge Bench led by Justice SK Kaul told the advocate who said R Venkataramani was unavailable. “Some developments, but much more required,” the Bench said.

The Bench adjourned the matter to March 2 when it would take up pleas, including the one alleging delay by the Centre in clearing the names recommended by the Collegium.

On behalf of one of the petitioners, advocate Prashant Bhushan submitted that some appointments were being selectively notified, while some others were being kept pending.

“Issues are, let me say, more than one… I can assure you that I am equally concerned, if not more, of what is happening,” Justice Kaul told Bhushan who said at some point, the court would have to “crack the whip so to say, otherwise this will go on endlessly”.

He said on some recommendations for appointments and transfers, the government did not do anything.

Senior advocate Arvind Datar, representing one of the petitioners, said they had filed a chart containing details in four categories.

“Obviously, there is no rationale for a very long delay but the state government’s consent has to be obtained,” the Bench said.

On February 6, five judges — justices Pankaj Mithal, Sanjay Karol, PV Sanjay Kumar, Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Manoj Misra — were administered the oath of office as apex court judges.

SC initiates steps to curb illegal arms

The SC has initiated suo motu proceedings to curb the possession and use of unlicensed firearms in UP and remarked that the trend of using illegal guns is ‘disturbing’. It said there was no right to bear firearms under the Constitution, unlike in the US