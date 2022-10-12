Top court upholds bail to Anil Deshmukh

PTI

New Delhi, October 11

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to interfere with the Bombay High Court order granting bail to former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in a money laundering case.

Arrested on November 2, 2021, the NCP leader will not be released from the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai as of now, as he is also facing a corruption case registered by the CBI.

Case under PMLA The observations made by the Bombay High Court in its order will not affect the trial in the case. SC Bench

A Bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli said the observations made by the HC in its order would not affect the trial in the case and dismissed the appeal filed by the ED.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ED, submitted the high court has erred in its finding and almost conducted a mini trial on a bail petition. He claimed evidence of the case was selectively discussed by the high court which resulted in perverse finding.

“It was said that admissibility of evidence and character of this evidence will not result in conviction of the accused,” Mehta said, adding the apex court needed to set aside the order as the observations made therein would have far reaching consequences in money laundering cases.