Top court won't expedite hearing on Jain's plea

New Delhi, December 12
The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday refused to entertain Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's plea seeking to expedite hearing on his bail plea before the Delhi High Court, saying it was not for it to fix the high court's roster.
"You straightaway come to the Supreme Court just because you can afford to come here. You can request the high court for an early hearing. We are not here to fix the roster of the high court," a Bench led by Justice MR Shah told senior advocate Rahul Mehra, representing Jain.
