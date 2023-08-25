Top Greek honour for PM Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 25

The President of Greece Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Friday conferred PM Narendra Modi with The Grand Cross of the Order of Honour, the country’s top honour.

The Order of Honour was established in 1975. The head of goddess Athena is depicted on the front side of the Star with the inscription “ONLY THE RIGHTEOUS SHOULD BE HONOURED”.

The Grand Cross of the Order of Honour is conferred by the President of Greece on Prime Ministers and eminent personalities who by reason of their distinguished position, have contributed to enhancing the stature of Greece.

The citation says, “In the person of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an honour is bestowed upon the friendly people of India.”

It also says, “On the occasion of this visit, the Greek State Honours the Prime Minister of India, a statesman who has tirelessly promoted the global reach of his country and who works systematically for India’s economic progress and prosperity, bringing about bold reforms. A statesman who has brought environmental protection and climate change among the top priorities of international activity.”

PM Modi’s decisive contribution to the strategic promotion of Greek-Indian friendship in areas of mutual interest has also been recognised, an official statement said.

I thank President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, the Government and people of Greece for conferring upon me The Grand Cross of the Order of Honour. This shows the respect the people of Greece have towards India. @PresidencyGR pic.twitter.com/UWBua3qbPf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 25, 2023

