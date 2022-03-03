Top guns of BJP and rivals SP and Congress in Varanasi as UP moves towards final phase of polls

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

Varanasi, March 3

Top guns of the ruling BJP and rival Samajwadi Party and allies and the Congress are in Varanasi as the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections move to the seventh andfinal phase on March 7.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will address rallies in Jaunpur and Chandauli coinciding with voting for Phase 6, will campaign for the BJP candidates in his constituency Varanasi till campaigning ends on March 5 for the seventh phase.

West Bengal CM and TMC president Mamata Banerjee will also campaign for the Samajwadi Party and allies in Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday along with Akhilesh Yadav and his allies.

On Wednesday, she was shown black flags by BJP supporters in the Chetganj locality and Godowliya as she made her way to Dashashwamedh Ghat from the airport.

As many as 54 constituencies, including eight in Varanasi district, will go to polls on March 7.

Yadav, along with alliance partners Rashtriya Lok Dal’s Jayant Chaudhary, Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party’s Om Prakash Rajbhar and Apna Dal (K)’s Krishna Patel, will address a public meeting at Airhe village.

It is for the first time this election season that the SP and its alliance partners are holding a joint rally.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold public meetings and door-to-door campaign in Varanasi on Thursday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been holding regular meetings with BJP office-bearers regarding the PM's constituency and so has BJP in-charge of UP Dharmendra Pradhan.