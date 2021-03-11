Top US economy official to visit India, to discuss economic alliance, energy security

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 20

Deputy Secretary of the US Treasury Wally Adeyemo will travel to India for meetings and events in Mumbai on August 24 and August 25, and New Delhi on August 26, said a US embassy statement.

A focus of his meetings here will be to discuss the countours of an ambitious 13-nation economic partnership - the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework - that India joined as a founding member in May.

PM Modi had participated in its launch by US President Joe Biden in Tokyo, a day ahead of an in-person Quad summit.

Besides the four Quad members, there was virtual participation from leaders of other nine partner countries - Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, the Phillipines, Brunei and New Zealand.

Another area of discussions both in Mumbai and Delhi will be oil in the backdrop of India's increasing reliance on Russian oil and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stating that the Government owes it to the people to source the cheapest oil in the market. He had also pointed out that US policies had squeezed out India's two sources of oil - Iran and Venezuela - out of the market.

“Throughout his trip, Deputy Secretary Adeyemo will reaffirm and strengthen the U.S.-India relationship and our shared commitment to a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific, including by underscoring our two countries’ deep economic, security, and cultural ties," said the US embassy statement.

While in India, he will focus on the US-India bilateral economic relationship. He will highlight the investment and trade flows between the two countries, and discuss ways to deepen them, including through building more resilient supply chains with trusted partners like India.

In meetings with counterparts, Adeyemo will also discuss energy security, addressing food insecurity globally, and combating illicit financial flows.

In Mumbai on August 24 and 25, he will meet RBI officials and executives from financial services and energy sectors.

In New Delhi on August 26, Adeyemo will meet senior government counterparts.

