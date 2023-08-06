Toshakhana case: Imran jailed for 3 years, can’t contest next poll

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, August 5

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested by the police from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore on Saturday after a local court sentenced him to three years in prison and slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh for illegally selling state gifts.

The cricketer-turned-politician was later transferred to Islamabad and will be in custody at Central Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. Imran also technically stands disqualified from holding any public office for five years under Article 63(1)(h) of the Pakistan constitution. Unless a higher court stays his conviction, he could effectively be barred from contesting the next General Election.

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif has indicated that Parliament would be dissolved on August 9, three days before the end of its term, and the elections are likely in November. Imran’s conviction came a day after Pakistan’s high court temporarily halted the district court’s trial. It was not immediately clear why the trial had proceeded despite the high court’s decision. “He has been found guilty of corrupt practices by hiding the benefits he acquired from the national Exchequer wilfully and intentionally. He cheated while providing information about gifts he obtained from the Toshakhana which later proved to be false and inaccurate. His dishonesty has been established beyond doubt,” the order said.

Unlike in May when his arrest sparked off widespread rioting and even ransacking of residences of top army officers, there were sporadic protests and the police said traffic flow was routine. The ex-PM is facing over 150 cases relating to attacks on military installations, terrorism, murder and blasphemy.

Dishonesty proved His dishonesty has been proved beyond doubt… found guilty of corrupt practices by hiding benefits he accrued from the exchequer. —Court’s order Murder of justice We weren’t even given a chance. We weren’t even allowed to say anything in defence or conduct our arguments. Justice was murdered. —Imran Khan, Pak Ex-PM

Imran has denied any wrongdoing and in a pre-recorded video address, he asked his supporters to protest peacefully. “By the time you hear this statement, they will have arrested me. I have only one appeal: don’t sit silently at home. I am struggling for you and the country and your children’s future,” he said.

His deputy and former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi would lead the party in Imran’s absence. Qureshi is among the few leaders who stood by Imran while many of his Cabinet Ministers, called “hybrid politicians” because of their links with the Pakistan army, have quit his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after the May 9 violence. Imran Khan has faced rough political weather since he was ousted as the Pakistan PM in April last year, which he claims was part of a US-led conspiracy because of his independent foreign policy decisions, including a visit to Moscow, just when the Ukraine conflict broke out.

Subsequently, in May his arrest by the Pakistan rangers led to widespread violence and arrests of over 10,000 PTI cadres, some of whom have been handed over to the Pakistan army for a military trial.

Retained expensive gifts for song as pm

Imran Khan received 58 gifts worth more than Rs 140 million from world leaders during his over three-year stint as PM and retained all either by paying a negligible amount or not paying at all. The gifts included several watches, cufflinks, ring and pen.

Cricketer-turned-politician arrested

Aug 2022: National Assembly Speaker sends Toshakhana case against Imran to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)

Oct 21: Ruling that Imran made incorrect declarations about the gifts, ECP disqualifies him

Nov 21: ECP moves a session court in Islamabad for criminal proceedings against Imran

May 10, 2023: A trial court indicts Imran Khan in the case

July 4: Islamabad HC overturns trial court’s ruling on the case’s maintainability, tells it to rehear petitioner and decide matter in 7 days

July 8: Judge Humayun Dilawar declares the case against Imran as maintainable

Aug 2: Trial court rejects the list of witnesses presented by Imran

Aug 4: HC CJ Aamer Farooq refers the matter back to the trial court asking it to re-examine the jurisdiction and any procedural lapse in the filing of the complaint by the ECP

Aug 5: Judge Dilawar finds Imran guilty, jails him for 3 years; arrested

#Imran Khan #Pakistan