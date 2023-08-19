Tourism ministry launches campaign to showcase India as premier wedding destination

New Delhi, August 19
The Ministry of Tourism on Saturday launched a campaign to showcase India as a premier wedding destination globally.
Officials on Saturday said the wedding tourism campaign also aims to unlock the potential of India's huge wedding industry.
This campaign also envisions to explore avenues of great potential, for scaling tourism in India to new heights, the ministry said in the statement.
It seeks to “expand India's wedding industry, by enticing couples from around the world to embark on a remarkable journey to celebrate their special day in India,” it added.
Launching the campaign, Union minister for tourism G Kishan Reddy said, “Today marks the beginning of a remarkable journey. A mission to position India as the epitome of wedding destinations worldwide”.
Reddy said the “360-degree approach” of the campaign will “ensure that every moment, from the first ‘hello’ to the final ‘I do’ is a testament to India's warm embrace and rich heritage”.
The campaign begins with profiling about 25 key destinations across the country, exploring how India fits into their wedding aspirations in more than one way.
