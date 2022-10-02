Tractor-trailer falls into pond, 22 killed

Tribune News Service

Kanpur: At least 22 persons were killed and several critically injured when a tractor-trailer overturned and fell into a pond near a village in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have expressed grief over the incident.

Agniveers to get salary digitally

new delhi: The Agniveers, who will soon join the Armed Forces, will receive their salaries through a fully automated IT system. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated a secure portal to ensure claim processing and pay-roll management of the Agniveers here on Saturday. tns

IMA celebrates its 90th Raising Day

new delhi: The Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun, celebrated its 90th Raising Day on October 1 with several events. Conveying his appreciation to the IMA fraternity for contribution towards maintaining high standards, the Commandant, Lt Gen VK Mishra, said the IMA had rendered outstanding service to the nation by nurturing well-trained and professionally capable officers. tns

CRPF, ITBP get new Directors-General

new delhi: Sujoy Lal Thaosen & Anish Dayal Singh have been appointed the new DGs of CRPF & ITBP, respectively.