Trade unions to skip Budget meet with Sitharaman

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 26

A joint forum of 10 central trade unions has decided to boycott the virtual pre-Budget consultation with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on November 28. The CTUs said they would not attend the pre-Budget consultation meeting in virtual mode with Sitharaman while terming the three minutes allotted to each speaker a “cheap joke”.

Demanding a physical meeting with reasonable time to speak, they said, “Now, your email of November 25 under reference makes it explicit that each CTU will be allowed to speak for three minutes. This is such a cheap joke. We will not participate in the proposed meeting on November 28 and urge you to seriously reconsider the time allotment,” said a letter from 10 CTUs.