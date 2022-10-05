Trailing cyber criminals, CBI raids 105 sites

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 4

Launching “Operation Chakra” today against cyber criminals involved in financial crimes, the CBI carried out searches at 105 locations in several states, officials said.

The searches were being conducted in association with police forces of the states and UTs concerned. The officials said 87 locations were searched by the CBI and 18 by the state and UT cops in which over 300 suspects were under the scanner.

As per the initial information, four locations in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, five in Delhi, three in Chandigarh, and two each in Punjab, Karnataka and Assam among others were searched. Two call centres in Pune and Ahmedabad that were targeting gullible American citizens had been busted, they said, adding the CBI had informed the FBI about the action. The CBI has recovered digital devices and incriminating documents from the call centres.

From one of the locations in Rajasthan, the CBI seized Rs 1.5 crore and over 1 kg of gold, they said, adding the action had been taken after inputs from the FBI, Interpol, Royal Canadian Mountain Police and the Australian Federal Police. Following this, the CBI formed teams and also informed the state police forces so that they could assist them in the search operation.

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #cyber crime