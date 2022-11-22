Train derails in Odisha, crushes 3 women to death

New Delhi: Three women, including a mother-daughter duo, were crushed to death on Monday when a goods train derailed & climbed on the platform of the Korai railway station in Jajpur district of Odisha. tns
Plea for transfer of Shradha murder probe to CBI
New Delhi: A PIL has been filed in the Delhi HC seeking transfer of the Shradha Walkar murder probe to the CBI on grounds that media presence at places of recovery amounted to tampering with proof. TNS
Andaman commissioner arrested for gang rape
Port Blair: Suspended Andaman & Nicobar Labour Commissioner RL Rishi was on Monday arrested in connection with the gang rape of a woman. So far, three persons have been held in the case. PTI
Misreporting: Notice issued to TV channels
New Delhi: The Delhi HC on Monday told Republic TV, India Today, Zee News and Times Now to ensure that their broadcast on the Delhi excise policy scam cases was “in tune with CBI and ED’s official press releases”. The notice came after a plea objected to alleged news leaks. TNS
Assets of Red Cross members attached
New Delhi: The ED has issued a provisional attachment order to seize assets worth Rs 3.37 crore belonging to office-bearers of the Indian Red Cross Society, Tamil Nadu branch, in a case linked to misappropriation of fund. The assets belong to former chairman Harish L Metha, former treasurer Senthil Nathan and former general secretary MSM Nasruddin. TNS
Air Suvidha form for int’l arrivals scrapped
New Delhi: The government on Monday scrapped the requirement to fill out Air Suvidha form for people flying into India from abroad amid falling Covid cases. The revised guidelines for international arrivals will be effective from November 22, according to a notification by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
