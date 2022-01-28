Train services disrupted as goods train derails in Kerala

PTI

Kochi, January 28

Train services were partially affected through Aluva route on Friday after a goods train derailed at Aluva station near here resulting in cancellation of at least 10 trains.

Senior railway officials rushed to the spot to oversee the traffic restoration process at Aluva.

Railway sources said the 42-wagon train which originated from Yerraguntla station in Andhra Pradesh derailed at Aluva railway station yard on Thursday night.

"Divisional Railway Manager, Thiruvananthapuram, along with senior railway officials, has rushed to the spot to oversee the restoration of traffic. Traffic is partly restored through single line working at 02.20 hours. Restoration work is in full swing and the traffic is expected to be restored shortly," the railways said in a release.

The release said the Thiruvananthapuram-Tiruchchirappalli Intercity Express, Guruvayur-Thiruvananthapuram Express, Ernakulam-Kannur Express, Kottayam-Nilambur Express, and Palakkad-Ernakulam MEMU Express special, among others, were cancelled.

A total of 11 trains have been cancelled.