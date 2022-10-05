Trainee mountaineers among 10 killed in Uttarakhand avalanche

New Delhi, October 4

At least 10 mountaineers were killed in an avalanche at Mount Draupadi Ka Danda-II peak in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district on Tuesday, officials said.

A total of 41 persons, including 34 trainee mountaineers and seven instructors from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM), Uttarkashi, were caught in the avalanche at 8.45 am, a statement from the institute said.

The trainee mountaineers were being taught the art of scaling high peaks. The team was descending the Draupadi Ka Danda-II peak, which is at a height of 18,600 feet. After scaling the mountain at 4 am, the team members were on their way back when the avalanche hit them at an altitude of 14,000 feet.

The National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police and a team of mountaineers had launched rescue operations, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami tweeted. He also dialled Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and sought the Army’s help. Air Force helicopters were also pressed into service. — TNS

