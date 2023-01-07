Trainer aircraft crashes in MP, pilot dead

Bhopal, January 6
The pilot of a Cessna trainer aircraft, Capt Vimal Kumar (50), was killed after it crashed into a temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district, 400 km from Bhopal.
The trainee pilot who was also on board was injured in the incident that took place around 11.30 pm on Thursday, said an official. His condition was said to be stable.
Trainee pilot Sonu Yadav (23), a resident of Jaipur, suffered injuries.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Intense cold wave sweeps Punjab, Haryana; dense fog reduces visibility
The mercury settles at a low of 2 degrees Celsius in Narnaul...
Delhi Police arrest urination incident accused from Bengaluru
Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated on the woman, a senior cit...
Punjab leg of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra; here is the route
Yatra to enter Punjab from Shambhu border on Jan 10, to rema...