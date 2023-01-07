Trainer aircraft crashes in MP, pilot dead

PTI

Bhopal, January 6

The pilot of a Cessna trainer aircraft, Capt Vimal Kumar (50), was killed after it crashed into a temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district, 400 km from Bhopal.

The trainee pilot who was also on board was injured in the incident that took place around 11.30 pm on Thursday, said an official. His condition was said to be stable.

Trainee pilot Sonu Yadav (23), a resident of Jaipur, suffered injuries.