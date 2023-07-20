Transfer certificate can't be relied upon to determine victim's age: SC

New Delhi, July 19
School leaving/transfer certificate cannot be relied upon to determine age of a person under the Juvenile Justice Act to determine the age of a victim for applicability of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Supreme Court has ruled.
Discussing the requirements of Section 94 of the Juvenile Justice Act, a Bench led by Justice S Ravindra Bhat said the court has to consider the date of birth certificate from the school, or the matriculation or equivalent certificate from the concerned examination board, if available. In its absence, the birth certificate given by a corporation or a municipal authority or a panchayat is considered.
It said only in the absence of birth certificate from the school, or the matriculation and the birth certificate given by a municipal authority, age shall be determined by an ossification test or any other latest medical age determination test.
The top court set aside an order of the Madras High Court convicting a man of sexual assault on a minor girl and abetting child marriage. The HC was wrong in relying upon a school transfer certificate and rejecting a doctor's opinion that the alleged minor was 19-year-old at the time of the incident in question, it held.
