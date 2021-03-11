Trial courts should ensure speedy justice: Supreme Court

PTI

New Delhi, August 19

The Supreme Court has expressed displeasure over the delay in examination of witnesses, and said it was the trial court’s duty to ensure the trial was not prolonged as time lag created problems in the testimony of witnesses.

A Bench of Justices SK Kaul and MM Sundresh said the trial court must control the dilatory tactics of any of the parties. The observations came while granting bail to a man accused of facilitating the escape of persons who allegedly murdered Mayor of Chittor district in Andhra.

The top court noted that the man was in jail since the last seven years and prosecution witnesses were yet to be examined. “We are troubled by the fact that seven years after the incident, the prosecution witnesses have not been examined and the trial is yet to commence,” it said.

The apex court directed the trial court to ensure that post trial, the judgment of the trial court was available within a year from the date of the communication of this order. “We are inclined to grant bail to the appellant considering the role ascribed in the chargesheet and the period spent in custody,” the Bench said.

