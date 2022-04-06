Trial in journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh killing to start from May 27

Bengaluru, April 6
More than four years after journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead by motorcycle-borne men outside her house here, the trial in the case is set to start from May 27, the prosecution lawyer said.
“The hearing of the case had not started yet. It will start now from May 27,” senior advocate S Balan told PTI.
According to him, more than 60 lawyers were engaged initially by the accused, and their petitions delayed commencement of the trial.
Balan said 17 accused including the alleged kingpin Amol Kale, shooter Waghmore and the motorcycle rider Ganesh Miskin would face the trial while one more accused is at large.
Gauri’s sister Kavitha Lankesh expressed her happiness over the beginning of the trial.
“Till now hearing was going on related to bail applications. Now we are happy that the trial is beginning”, she said.
On Teachers’ Day on September 5, 2017, Gauri, a Left-leaning journalist, was shot dead outside her house.
The assailants were reportedly inspired by ‘Kshatra Dharma Sadhana’, an 86-page book by ‘Sanatana Sanstha’.
