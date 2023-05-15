Tribal MLAs restive, Manipur CM in Delhi to meet PM, Shah

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 14

Embattled Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, along with four of his Cabinet colleagues, arrived in Delhi on Sunday to meet PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah amid the raging chaos in the state.

Anger against the CM has been simmering for long. A delegation of ruling Manipur BJP MLAs had on April 17 met central leaders and informed them of the tensions between the majority Meiteis and tribal Kukis.

Biren Singh’s Delhi visit comes after a demand by 10 tribal MLAs of the Chin-Kuki-Mizo-Zomi faction for separate administration of their region in the wake of the recent clashes that left over 50 persons dead.

Of these 10 MLAs, seven are from the BJP, two from the Kuki People’s Alliance (KPA) and one is an Independent. The latter three MLAs are part of the NDA coalition in the state.

Biren Singh’s future as CM remains uncertain with the violence in Manipur spiralling out of control and the PM’s tribal push being dented amid clashes between non-tribals and tribals. At the meeting with the PM and Shah, a discussion will also be held on the March 10 withdrawal of the Suspension of Operations agreement that the Manipur Government had with two hill-based Kuki militant bodies — Kuki National Army and Zomi Revolutionary Army.

The Manipur Government at the time had said these tribal outfits had provoked forest encroachers to hold a protest rally in March in which some people were injured. Of Manipur’s nearly 30 Kuki insurgent groups, 25 were under the SoO agreement signed on August 22, 2008, to find a political solution to the insurgency.

Ahead of 2022 state polls, Kuki groups had supported the BJP after the government pledged to solve the Kuki issue, if elected.

The BJP retained the state. Since the SoO suspension, agitations by tribals intensified, culminating in the violence in early May, which was triggered by a High Court order to the government to send a recommendation to the Centre for granting ST status to the Meiteis.Tribals are opposing ST status to the Meiteis, saying this will lead to their traditional tribal forest dwelling areas going into the hands of non-tribals.