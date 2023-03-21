 Tribunal confirms ban on Popular Front of India : The Tribune India

Tribunal confirms ban on Popular Front of India

Centre had declared as ‘unlawful association’, PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts

Police attempt to detain Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) workers during a protest against the raid of National Investigation Agency (NIA), in Hubballi. PTI file



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 21

A tribunal constituted under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on Tuesday confirmed the Centre’s September 27, 2022 notification declaring the Popular Front of India (PFI) as an unlawful association and banning it for five years.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma of the Delhi High Court, who headed the tribunal, pronounced the verdict confirming the ban on the organisation, lawyers associated with the case confirmed.

On September 27 last year, the Centre had banned the PFI for five years for allegedly having “links” with global terrorist organisations such as the ISIS and trying to spread communal hatred in the country.

The Centre had declared as “unlawful association”, the PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts, including Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women’s Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala.

Advocate Kartik Venu, representing the National Women’s Front, said the tribunal has confirmed the ban on all the eight organisations.

The Centre’s September 27, 2022, notification said the central government, having regard to the above circumstances, is of the firm opinion that it is necessary to declare the PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts as “unlawful association” with immediate effect and accordingly in exercise of the powers conferred by the proviso to sub-section (3) of section 3 of the UAPA.

It said the central government, hereby, directs that this notification shall, subject to any order that may be made under section 4 of the UAPA, have effect for a period of five years from the date of its publication in the official gazette.

More than 150 people allegedly linked with the PFI were detained or arrested in raids across seven states in September last year. A pan-India crackdown by agencies against the 16-year-old group had led to the arrest of over a hundred of its activities and seizure of several dozen properties.

The notification of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had said some of the PFI’s founding members are the leaders of the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and the PFI has linkages with Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB). Both JMB and SIMI are proscribed organisations. It had said there had been many instances of international linkages of the PFI with global terrorist groups such as the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

The PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts have been working covertly to increase the radicalisation of one community by promoting a sense of insecurity in the country, which is substantiated by the fact that some PFI cadres have joined international terrorist organisations, the notification has claimed. (WITH PTI INPUTS)

