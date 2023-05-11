Tribunal rules in favour of short service officers getting extension

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, May 10

The Armed Forces Tribunal has held that all Short Service Commission officers (SSCOs) who are not selected for permanent commission will be granted extension in service if considered fit and are willing for the same.

Allowing the plea of a woman SSCO who was denied permanent commission or extension in service after the initial period of 10 years, the Tribunal observed that “grant of extension of service is not contingent upon vacancy”. The judgment has wide implication for SSCOs in the defence forces who have an initial contractual obligation of 10-year service, extendable by four years. On opting for it, the SSCOs are considered by a selection board for grant of permanent commission on completion of 10-year service or four-year extension.

The officer had averred inconsistencies in assessment and processing of her confidential reports for a particular period. She contended that though the authority had expunged complete assessment of the senior reviewing officer in the report, the reviewing officer’s assessment, which was equally bad in law and suffered from bias, continued to remain on record, thus resulting in her rejection despite her overall high grading.