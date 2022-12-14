Tributes paid to Parliament attack victims

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and PM Narendra Modi paid tributes to those, who laid down their lives during the 2001 Parliament attack
The President said the nation would always remain grateful to the “valiant martyrs”, who laid down their lives in the terrorist attack.
