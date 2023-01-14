Tributes paid to Sharad Yadav

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 13

Cutting across party lines, leaders, including Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and former Bihar CM Rabri Devi, gathered at Sharad Yadav’s residence here today to pay their last respects to the socialist stalwart, who passed away last night.

Cremation at native village in MP today Mortal remains taken to native village Ankhmau in Hoshangabad, MP; cremation on Saturday

Yadav’s daughter Subhashini said he gave voice to thousands who were voiceless, while stressing that his ideas should be carried forward by bringing like-minded parties together.

“He ensured implementation of the Mandal report and that is why he was called the Mandal messiah,” she is reported to have said.

LS Speaker Birla said Yadav’s death was an “irreparable loss to the socialist movement” in the country.

Shah described the demise of Yadav an “irreparable loss” for the country.

Rahul travelled to Delhi from Punjab where the Bharat Jodo Yatra is passing through. Talking to reporters later, he recounted a conversation with Yadav, adding that his grandmother Indira Gandhi and the departed leader were political rivals but always maintained a relationship of mutual respect.

Yadav died at a private hospital in Gurugram on Thursday. He was 75. The Bihar Government announced state mourning on Friday as a mark of respect to veteran socialist leader.