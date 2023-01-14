Tributes paid to Sharad Yadav

New Delhi, January 13
Cutting across party lines, leaders, including Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and former Bihar CM Rabri Devi, gathered at Sharad Yadav’s residence here today to pay their last respects to the socialist stalwart, who passed away last night.
Cremation at native village in MP today
Mortal remains taken to native village Ankhmau in Hoshangabad, MP; cremation on Saturday
Yadav’s daughter Subhashini said he gave voice to thousands who were voiceless, while stressing that his ideas should be carried forward by bringing like-minded parties together.
“He ensured implementation of the Mandal report and that is why he was called the Mandal messiah,” she is reported to have said.
LS Speaker Birla said Yadav’s death was an “irreparable loss to the socialist movement” in the country.
Shah described the demise of Yadav an “irreparable loss” for the country.
Rahul travelled to Delhi from Punjab where the Bharat Jodo Yatra is passing through. Talking to reporters later, he recounted a conversation with Yadav, adding that his grandmother Indira Gandhi and the departed leader were political rivals but always maintained a relationship of mutual respect.
Yadav died at a private hospital in Gurugram on Thursday. He was 75. The Bihar Government announced state mourning on Friday as a mark of respect to veteran socialist leader.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur
Chaudhary Santokh Singh collapses during the rush in the yat...
Watch video of Chaudhary Santokh Singh walking alongside Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra minutes before he died
He feels uneasiness and collapses; Chaudhary Santokh also as...
National Disaster Management Authority bars govt institutions from sharing data on Joshimath land subsidence with media
Says multiple interpretations are creating confusion
Intense cold grips Punjab; state enveloped by dense fog
Bathinda is the coldest place in Punjab