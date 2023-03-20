Tricolour pulled down in UK; diplomat summoned

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 19

India summoned a senior UK diplomat to the Foreign Office late on Sunday evening and sought an explanation for the complete absence of security that allowed separatist and extremist elements to enter the Indian High Commission in Britain earlier in the day and replace the Tricolour with the Khalistani flag.

India told the second senior-most diplomat at the UK High Commission that the UK government’s “indifference” to the security of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the country was “unacceptable”.

A MEA statement said the UK government was expected to take immediate steps to identify, arrest and prosecute each one of those involved in today’s incident, and put in place stringent measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

In videos shared on social media, the “separatist and extremist elements” were heard raising “Khalistan Zindabad” slogans on the High Commission premises. They also raised anti-India slogans while holding a poster of pro-Khalistan activist and fugitive Amritpal Singh.

UK High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis, who was not in the town, condemned the incident as “disgraceful”.

“I condemn the disgraceful acts today against the people and premises of the Indian High Commission in London as totally unacceptable,” he said in a tweet.