Tried my hand at making chai…who knows where it may lead me, says Mahua Moitra; leads to a riot of comments on social media

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 12

With the general election due next year, opposition parties are trying to capture the attention of the people as innovatively as they can. Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday posted a video on her social media account where she is seen making tea at a roadside tea stall with the vendor and onlookers in attendance.

Famous for her no-holds-barred attack against the BJP-led Narendra Modi government in the Lok Sabha, Moitra captioned the video saying “Tried my hand at making chai…who knows where it may lead me :-).”

The indirect reference to Prime Minister Modi, who rode to power in 2014 building on his ‘chaiwallah’ past, saw a flurry of comments from her followers and other social media users -- from the “next PM perhaps” to “mostly likely to the kitchen”.

“Well, if I had to upload video of entire 10 min process from boiling water & ginger to adding tea leaves, it would be a Saas Bahu serial, not a tweet. Btw, no tulsi added,” one user commented as the video went viral.

Another user felt that “one Chaiwala is enough for the country.. Don't know if country can now accommodate a chaiwali and shoulder repercussions...”

“Nope it won’t lead you anywhere. Need to have Masters in Entire Political Science then spend 35 years of “Bhiksha mang ke khana” - aap mein woh baat kahan,” said another commentator.