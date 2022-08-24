Trinamool Congress removes its Tripura president Subal Bhowmik

Agartala, August 24
The Trinamool Congress removed its Tripura state president Subal Bhowmik on Wednesday amid speculations that he may return to the BJP.
Bhowmik, a former MLA from Sonamura, had crossed over to the TMC from BJP in July last year.
“This press release is to announce that Subal Bhowmik is being relieved from his duties of state president of Tripura Pradesh Trinamool Congress with immediate effect,” the TMC said.
“All the members of the state committee, state youth committee, state mahila committee, state ST cell shall continue in their position,” it said.
Bhowmik has been staying away from party programmes for the last few days.
The TMC announced that former West Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee, the party’s in-charge for Tripura, and Rajya Sabha MP Susmita Dev will look after the functioning of the party till a new state president is appointed.
Bhowmik, who was appointed TMC’s state president in April, is likely to join the BJP during its president JP Nadda’s visit to Tripura on August 28.
He was the BJP’s state vice-president and played a crucial role in toppling the Left regime of 25 years in the 2018 Assembly elections.
However, he quit the BJP in July last year amid differences with then Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.
Since its massive electoral victory in West Bengal last year, the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC has been trying to expand in multiple states. However, in Tripura, it has not been able to make much of headway despite a campaing blitz in the Assembly bypolls and civic elections.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
No need to be scared of cancer, says PM Modi at inauguration of Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital in Punjab's Mohali
PM says Centre will provide all possible help in fight again...
Amid CBI raids at places of RJD leaders, Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav fumes at BJP in state assembly; calls probe agencies saffron party’s ‘jamais’
‘My father Lalu Prasad, mother Rabri Devi, my sisters and I ...
Sonali Phogat’s brother claims she was murdered in Goa
Rinku Dhaka alleges that a short while before her death, Pho...
BJP offered Rs 20 crore each to 4 AAP MLAs to switch sides: Sanjay Singh
Says Ajay Dutt, Sanjeev Jha, Somnath Bharati and Kuldeep hav...
AAP MLAs threatened, offered bribes to break party, this is a serious matter, says Arvind Kejriwal
AAP’s political affairs committee to meet today to take stoc...