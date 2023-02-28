New Delhi, February 28
The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday claimed that its official Twitter handle had been "compromised".
In a tweet, TMC national spokesperson Derek O’Brien said the party is in touch with Twitter to address the issue.
"The official Twitter handle of the All India Trinamool Congress has been compromised.
"We are in touch with officials from Twitter who are working to rectify the issue. They have assured us of prompt action," O'Brien, who is also the leader of the party in the Rajya Sabha, said.
The name of the All India Trinamool Congress's official Twitter account has been changed to ‘Yuga Labs’.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Pulwama
2 security forces personnel are also injured in the gun batt...
Trinamool Congress’s Twitter account ‘compromised’, says Derek O’Brien
Says the party is in touch with Twitter to address the issue
New Zealand becomes 4th team in Test history to win after being forced to follow-on
Edges England by one run in thriller