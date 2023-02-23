Trinamool hits back as Rahul Gandhi claims party strengthening BJP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 22

In a major public standoff that came just ahead of the AICC plenary session starting on February 24, Rahul Gandhi’s remarks that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was helping the BJP invited strong reactions from the TMC, which retorted that the “Congress should revisit its politics of vanity as the party was in a state of delirium”.

Addressing an election rally in Shillong today, Rahul said the TMC’s main objective was to “strengthen the BJP”. Citing incidents of violence and scams in West Bengal, Rahul said, “You know the history of the TMC — the violence and scams that take place in West Bengal. You are aware of their tradition. They (TMC) spent a huge amount in Goa (poll) and the idea was to help the BJP. That is exactly the idea in Meghalaya where they (TMC) want to ensure that the BJP is strengthened and comes to power.”

Hitting back at Rahul, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee, a Lok Sabha MP, said, “The Congress has failed to resist the BJP. Their irrelevance, incompetence and insecurity has put them in a state of delirium. I urge Rahul to revisit their politics of vanity instead of attacking us. Our growth is not driven by money. People’s love propels us.”

Banerjee also asked Rahul why the Congress contested 92 seats in Bengal in 2021.

“By Rahul’s logic was their idea behind contesting a move to help the BJP in 2021? Rahul’s statements against the TMC are pretty rich coming from a party that has lost 40 of the last 45 Assembly elections in India,” Banerjee said ahead of the Congress plenary where the party hopes to discuss opposition unity ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha poll, a dream that would remain distant without the TMC.

Rahul’s comments followed party president Mallikarjun Kharge’s remarks at a Dimapur poll rally yesterday that the Congress was talking to various opposition parties to forge an anti-BJP front before the General Election.