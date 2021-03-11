Triple suicide: Family may have planned it months ago, say cops

PTI

New Delhi, May 22

A woman and her two daughters, who allegedly killed themselves at their residence in Vasant Vihar here on Saturday, may have “planned their suicides few months ago”, police said.

Manju Srivastava (55) and her daughters Ankita (30) and Anshuta (26) had been depressed after the family head, Umesh Srivastava, died of Covid-19 last year. Financial difficulties had made their lives more miserable, their relatives said.

“From preliminary investigation and the contents of the suicide notes accessed by the police, it appears that the family had been planning to commit suicide since last few months...” a police officer said.

He said when the police first visited the crime scene, they found a paper affixed on the wall with a hand-written warning, “Too much deadly gas....carbon monoxide inside. It’s flammable. Please ventilate the room by opening the window and turn on the fan. Do not light matches, candle or anything!! Do not inhale. Open the inside window from outside.”

The police also said they found that the gas cylinder in the house was partially opened. Further, the bedroom where all three women were found dead was sealed with foils to prevent the fumes from leaving the room. Three small “anghiti” (braziers) had also been placed in the room.

One of the alleged suicide notes mentioned, “Hum apni zindagi se haar chuke…(We have lost our battle with lives)”. They also cited about their financial crisis.