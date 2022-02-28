'Triple talaq' cases down by 80%: PM Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said women in India were attaining new heights in different fields and they are dispelling old myths.

In his monthly “Mann Ki Baat” address, he said, “Wherever you see, women are dispelling old myths. Today, in our country, From Parliament to panchayat, women are reaching newer heights in different fields.”

“In the Army, too, daughters are now taking responsibilities in new and bigger roles and are protecting the country,” he said, while referring to women personnel flying modern fighter planes in this year’s Republic Day parade.

The country also lifted the restrictions on the admission of daughters in Sainik Schools, and daughters were taking admissions in those schools all over the country, he said, adding that even a large number of start-ups have women as director.

Highlighting the success of the social campaign ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’, he said it had led to improvement in the sex ratio.

Pitching for strengthening of mother languages, he said these were part of the country’s ancient culture and heritage. Also, he underlined the growing popularity of Ayurveda.

He stressed on collective efforts for social cause, and in this context noted a mass movement named Mission Jal Thal underway in Srinagar. The movement is to clean and restore lakes and ponds of Srinagar. The movement is to clean and restore lakes and ponds of Srinagar. The focus of the mission is on “Kushal Saar” and “Gil Saar”.

