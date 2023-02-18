Tripura Assembly poll witnesses 88% turnout

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 17

Nearly 88 per cent of voting was recorded in the single-phase Tripura Assembly elections for which “largely peaceful” voting took place yesterday, according to the Election Commission’s latest data.

“An average of 87.63 per cent voting was recorded in the poll, which went on till 9 pm on Thursday. The figure excluded the number of postal ballots,” a senior Election Commission official said, noting of the total 28.14 lakh voters, over 24.66 lakhs exercised their franchise.

Tripura had recorded 89.38 per cent voting in the 2018 Assembly elections, while the highest poll percentage at 93 was registered in 2013.

The Town Bordowali Assembly constituency, where Chief Minister Manik Saha is pitted against Congress nominee Asish Kumar Saha, witnessed the lowest voter turnout at 80 per cent, while the Manu Assembly seat in south Tripura recorded the highest polling percentage at 92.09, the official said. Over 90 per cent voting was recorded in several Assembly constituencies.

“All polled electronic voting machines were kept in 36 strongrooms, where tight security arrangements have been made,” he said, adding there would be a three-tier security arrangement for the March 2 counting.

“The polling was largely peaceful, barring a few incidents in some areas. Five persons were injured and six were arrested based on five specific FIRs during the polling day,” the official said.