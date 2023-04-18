Trouble for Manipur CM, MLAs camp in Delhi, seek his removal

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 17

Tension is brewing in the Manipur BJP ranks with several state MLAs camping in the Capital to vent their anxiety before the leadership here, demanding either the replacement of Chief Minister N Biren Singh or an immediate Cabinet revamp.

There are reports of more than 10 BJP MLAs from Manipur camping in New Delhi over differences with Biren Singh.

This comes on a day when Langthabal MLA Karam Shyam resigned as chairman of the Manipur Tourism Corporation, citing lack of meaningful responsibilities, and few days after another party MLA Thokchom Radheshyam Singh resigned as adviser to the Chief Minister.

He also said he had not been given any charge or role in the past.

The tensions are learnt to have peaked ever since the Manipur Government had on March 10 withdrew from the Suspension of Operations agreement with two militant groups, the Kuki National Army (KNA) and the Zomi Revolutionary Army (ZRA), alleging their involvement in inciting agitation among forest encroachers.

Post the withdrawal, tribals have been holding demonstrations in the state.

The MLAs have also complained against, what they call, “Chief Minister’s undemocratic functioning”.

The CM, meanwhile, met a delegation of representatives of ISKCON, Imphal, at his secretariat office.

“Exchanged ideas on practising spiritual activities to live a holistic way of life and deliberated on how ISKCON can contribute to promoting peace and harmony in the state,” the Chief Minister said tweeting pictures of his meeting to give an impression that everything was under control.

Taking a jibe at the Chief Minister, Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh tweeted, “When you are about to be sacked, Hare Krishna is a good exit plan. Citizens of Manipur will welcome this move wholeheartedly.”

Manipur BJP legislators are expected to meet senior party leaders here to resolve the matter.