Truly relieved: Sonia Gandhi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 26

Outgoing Congress president Sonia Gandhi today said she felt “truly relieved” that the responsibility of Congress presidency was finally going over to Mallikarjun Kharge who, she said, would serve as a huge inspiration to the party and help it face the top challenge of “assault on democratic values that the country was facing today”.

“I am very happy today. I am feeling truly relieved. The highest level of satisfaction comes from the fact that the leader who is Congress president is one rooted in the ground and has reached this position through hard work and resilience,” Sonia said at the formal takeover by Kharge.

The outgoing party chief said the Congress would draw inspiration from Mallikarjun Kharge and would strengthen under him. “I feel relieved because the love and respect you gave me all these years was a matter of pride, but equally a cause for huge responsibility. I did all I could to the best of my ability. Today, I will be relieved of this responsibility and the burden will fall on Kharge ji,” said Sonia after Ajay Maken read out a statement of the party’s gratitude to her.

Sonia, who remains leader of the Congress Parliamentary Party, added that the organisation had faced several crisis earlier also, but never accepted defeat.