Truly relieved: Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi, October 26
Outgoing Congress president Sonia Gandhi today said she felt “truly relieved” that the responsibility of Congress presidency was finally going over to Mallikarjun Kharge who, she said, would serve as a huge inspiration to the party and help it face the top challenge of “assault on democratic values that the country was facing today”.
“I am very happy today. I am feeling truly relieved. The highest level of satisfaction comes from the fact that the leader who is Congress president is one rooted in the ground and has reached this position through hard work and resilience,” Sonia said at the formal takeover by Kharge.
The outgoing party chief said the Congress would draw inspiration from Mallikarjun Kharge and would strengthen under him. “I feel relieved because the love and respect you gave me all these years was a matter of pride, but equally a cause for huge responsibility. I did all I could to the best of my ability. Today, I will be relieved of this responsibility and the burden will fall on Kharge ji,” said Sonia after Ajay Maken read out a statement of the party’s gratitude to her.
Sonia, who remains leader of the Congress Parliamentary Party, added that the organisation had faced several crisis earlier also, but never accepted defeat.
Did my best
I did all I could to the best of my ability… change is the law of the world. — Sonia Gandhi, Cong ex-chief
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Goal of overall development in J-K, Ladakh will be achieved once we reach Gilgit and Baltistan, Rajnath Singh says in Srinagar
Says Pakistan committing atrocities against people in PoK, w...
Hitting gender disparity for six, BCCI announces equal pay for men and women
Secretary Jay Shah takes to Twitter to announce the signific...
MCD polls will be fought on garbage issue, will clean Delhi in 5 years if his party wins, says Arvind Kejriwal as AAP, BJP hold protests at Ghazipur
Addressing the media at the landfill site, Kejriwal alleges ...
Indian-American Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal's murderer sentenced to death
Convict Robert Solis shows no emotion as the sentence is rea...
When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said
Ram Rahim, who is serving a 20-year jail term for raping 2 w...