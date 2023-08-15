Trust moves Supreme Court for scientific survey of Krishna Janmabhoomi-idgah premises

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 14

Ten days after the Supreme Court allowed a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex at Varanasi by the Archaeological Survey of India to ascertain if the mosque was built on a pre-existing temple, the Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Nirman Trust has sought a similar survey of the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah site at Mathura.

In a petition filed in the top court challenging an Allahabad High Court’s order refusing to permit a scientific survey of the premises, the trust said such a survey would offer empirical data and provide a reliable basis for any decision.

“Without a clear demarcation and official documentation, the temple and its associated structures, including subordinate temples, shrines, aasthans, images, deities, mandaps and other necessary structures as well as the adjoining land, are at risk of being encroached upon by external entities,” the trust submitted, adding “a comprehensive investigation of its past are essential through proper scientific survey.”

#Gyanvapi #Supreme Court