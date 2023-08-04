Truth always triumphs, I thank people for support: Rahul Gandhi on SC relief in 'Modi surname' case

New Delhi, August 4
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said truth always triumphs and thanked people for their support, soon after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in a defamation case.
आज नहीं तो कल सच्चाई की जीत होती है।— Congress (@INCIndia) August 4, 2023
मुझे अपना लक्ष्य पता है, मैं जानता हूं मुझे क्या करना है।
जिन्होंने हमारी मदद की और जनता ने जो प्यार और समर्थन दिया, उसके लिए सभी का धन्यवाद।
: @RahulGandhi जी pic.twitter.com/VnPnHi25mi
Party president Mallikarjun Kharge said this victory was not just for Gandhi but for the people of the country and democracy.
He also wondered how much time it will take now to reinstate Gandhi as it had taken just 24 hours after his conviction for disqualifying him from Lok Sabha.
“Truth always triumphs, if not today then tomorrow or the day after. I thank people for their support,” Gandhi said at a press conference.
Kharge said, “It is a very happy day for us, democracy has won, Constitution has won.” “I welcome the Supreme Court judgment, the Constitution is still alive,” he added.
Speaking at the same press conference, held soon after party workers welcomed Gandhi at the All India Congress Committee headquarters here, Abhishek Singhvi said everyone was now looking forward to hearing the former party president speak in Parliament.
#Congress #Democracy #Mallikarjun Kharge #Rahul Gandhi #Supreme Court
