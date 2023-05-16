Tussle over Afghanistan Embassy’s control in the open

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, May 15

The fight for the control of the Afghan Embassy here between the pro-West faction and the Taliban has spilled into the public domain.

An employee of the Afghan embassy has claimed that he has replaced the Ashraf Ghani-era Ambassador Farid Mamundzay. This assertion was dismissed in a letter on the official stationery of the Afghan embassy which said Trade Counsellor Qadir Shah was “running a baseless and unsubstantiated campaign against officials of the Mission, including totally fabricated allegations of corruption based on an unsigned letter”.

“The embassy also wishes to inform Afghan nationals that the Mission continues to function normally for their interests in India,” it said. Shah says the Taliban, since taking power 21 months ago, have written 14 times to the Afghan Mission dismissing diplomats there and for the 15th time, it called for the dismissal of Mamundzay. Shah, in a letter to the MEA, has claimed the post of Charge d’Affaires, stating he is the Taliban’s representative and that Mamundzay has not been coming to the embassy.

The Taliban have also written several letters to the MEA pointing out that the present lot of Afghan diplomats in India does not represent the country any longer. On the other hand, the Afghan embassy has said there is no change in leadership and hoped Shah’s visa will be cancelled and he will be sent back.

India does not recognise the Taliban. It had withdrawn its diplomats and shuttered its embassy after the Taliban won a shock victory on August 15, 2021. India opened its embassy in June last year but said only a “technical team” was posted there. It has reservations about the composition of the government in Kabul as well as about Afghan soil being used for terror activities. It has not commented on either of the claims and wants the controversy to be sorted out by the Afghans themselves.