 Tussle over Afghanistan Embassy’s control in the open : The Tribune India

Tussle over Afghanistan Embassy’s control in the open

India wants Afghan officials to solve the controversy on their own

Tussle over Afghanistan Embassy’s control in the open

The fight for the control of the Afghan Embassy here between the pro-West faction and the Taliban has spilled into the public domain. - PTI file photo



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, May 15

The fight for the control of the Afghan Embassy here between the pro-West faction and the Taliban has spilled into the public domain.

An employee of the Afghan embassy has claimed that he has replaced the Ashraf Ghani-era Ambassador Farid Mamundzay. This assertion was dismissed in a letter on the official stationery of the Afghan embassy which said Trade Counsellor Qadir Shah was “running a baseless and unsubstantiated campaign against officials of the Mission, including totally fabricated allegations of corruption based on an unsigned letter”.

“The embassy also wishes to inform Afghan nationals that the Mission continues to function normally for their interests in India,” it said. Shah says the Taliban, since taking power 21 months ago, have written 14 times to the Afghan Mission dismissing diplomats there and for the 15th time, it called for the dismissal of Mamundzay. Shah, in a letter to the MEA, has claimed the post of Charge d’Affaires, stating he is the Taliban’s representative and that Mamundzay has not been coming to the embassy.

The Taliban have also written several letters to the MEA pointing out that the present lot of Afghan diplomats in India does not represent the country any longer. On the other hand, the Afghan embassy has said there is no change in leadership and hoped Shah’s visa will be cancelled and he will be sent back.

India does not recognise the Taliban. It had withdrawn its diplomats and shuttered its embassy after the Taliban won a shock victory on August 15, 2021. India opened its embassy in June last year but said only a “technical team” was posted there. It has reservations about the composition of the government in Kabul as well as about Afghan soil being used for terror activities. It has not commented on either of the claims and wants the controversy to be sorted out by the Afghans themselves.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab increases electricity charges; CM Bhagwant Mann says it won't affect common man

2
Punjab

Man 'molests' air hostess on Dubai-Amritsar flight, held

3
Patiala

Patiala shooting incident: Police recover tobacco packets, liquor bottle from spot

4
Delhi

Delhi Government issues show cause notice to services secretary

5
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan rides pillion on a stranger's bike to reach shooting location; thanks him for the ride

6
Nation

CBI arrests commercial head of news channel in excise scam case: Officials

7
Nation

Power play on for Karnataka CM post; Siddaramaiah in Delhi, Shivakumar cancels visit

8
Punjab

Former Jalandhar mayor Surinder Mahey passes away

9
Punjab

Rewarding electorate after bypoll win, CM Bhagwant Mann convenes next cabinet meeting at Jalandhar on May 17

10
Haryana

IAS officer seeks police protection, writes to Haryana DGP

Don't Miss

View All
Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18
Chandigarh

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool
Punjab

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20
Amritsar

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

Chandigarh’s Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight
Features

Chandigarh's Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy
Features

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy

Search for Guru Gobind’s crest plume
Comment

Search for Guru Gobind Singh's crest plume

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against ‘misleading advertisements’ impersonating his attributes
Nation

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against 'misleading advertisements' impersonating his attributes

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts
World

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts

Top News

Power play, Shivakumar puts off Delhi visit

Power play, DK Shivakumar puts off Delhi visit

Siddaramaiah in Delhi | Decision on CM’s post after wider co...

No separate authority for Kuki areas, Manipur CM junks MLAs’ demand; meets Amit Shah

No separate authority for Kuki areas, Manipur CM junks MLAs’ demand; meets Amit Shah

Biren Singh shares intel on militants’ role in Manipur viole...

Adani-Hindenburg row: SEBI denies probing Adani since 2016

Adani-Hindenburg row: SEBI denies probing Adani since 2016

Was Parliament misled, asks Congress; govt stands by MoS reply in Lok Sabha

Was Parliament misled, asks Congress; govt stands by MoS reply in Lok Sabha

Poll in mind, Dushyant Chautala meets Nadda on way ahead

Poll in mind, Dushyant Chautala meets JP Nadda on way ahead

Meeting amid buzz over BJP, JJP going solo in Haryana


Cities

View All

Fund crunch hits Metro bus service

Fund crunch hits Metro bus service

Govt concerned only about paddy farmers, rue veggie & fruit growers

Heritage blast: Explosive-throwing scene recreated with accused

After 35 years, advertisement wing gets truck

Govt to set up 'Unity Mall' to promote handicrafts

Prisoners on indefinite fast over facilities in Bathinda jail

Prisoners on indefinite fast over facilities in Bathinda jail

Removed by MC once, wiry mess back in city skyscape

Removed by MC once, wiry mess back in city skyscape

Ambulance operators attacked at PGI; 1 held

Himanshi tops Panchkula in commerce with 98.8% marks

NIA to rope in retd cops to enhance probe

Trucker in police net with 424 liquor boxes

DBSE declares first-ever results for Classes X, XII

DBSE declares first-ever results for Classes X, XII

Delhi Govt issues show-cause notice to Services Dept Secy

Teen held from Gujarat for killing man in Shahdara

AAP’s bypoll victory makes Oppn jittery about MC poll

AAP’s bypoll victory makes Oppn jittery about MC poll

BJP, Cong jointly oppose MC Commissioner in Phagwara

Food Safety Dept to take part in ‘Millet Challenge’

Akashvani completes 75 years today

Former Mayor passes away

48 students among 54 injured as buses collide head-on in Jagraon

48 students among 54 injured as buses collide head-on in Jagraon

Move to ‘privatise’ O&M branch opposed

Health experts urge caution as mercury soars above 40°C

Industrial bodies condemn hike in power tariff

Ludhiana district reports Covid death for fourth consecutive day

High Court asks civic body to look into shifting of car bazaar

High Court asks civic body to look into shifting of car bazaar