TV actor-producer arrested from Mumbai for harassing actor on social media

Mumbai, January 21
A 27-year-old television actor and producer has been arrested from the western suburb of Andheri here after he allegedly created a fake account on social media and sent obscene messages to another actor, police said on Saturday.
Officials from Bangur Nagar police station apprehended the accused following a search operation in the area on Friday, an official said.
The accused had allegedly created a fake account of the victim on Instagram and sent obscene messages to her, her relatives and friends, and defamed her, he said.
The victim lodged a police complaint earlier this week, based on which an FIR was registered under Sections 354 (assault or use criminal force to any woman), 506 (criminal intimidation) and other provisions of the IPC and Information Technology Act, the official said.
