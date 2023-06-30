Twenty-nine of 81 bodies of Odisha train accident victims identified

Bhubaneswar, June 30
The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday said 29 of the 81 bodies of victims of the June 2 train accident in Odisha’s Balasore, which were kept in AIIMS Bhubaneswar, have been identified.
The process of handing over the bodies has started, BMC mayor Sulochona Das said.
“Of the 81 bodies preserved at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, 29 have been identified based on DNA analysis. We have started the process of handing the bodies to their families,” Das said.
The mayor said authorities of Indian Railways and AIIMS Bhubaneswar decided to go for DNA sampling analysis after there were multiple claimants over one body.
Das said the state government has made arrangements to send all the bodies to their native places.
“Of the 29 identified bodies, five families have already reached AIIMS Bhubaneswar,” she said.
Of the 29 bodies, one belonged to a family in Odisha while the others were mostly from West Bengal and Bihar.
It took around 20 days to receive the DNA report from the central laboratory in Delhi, an official said, adding as many as 88 DNA samples were sent for identification of the 81 bodies.
Of the 293 persons killed in the accident involving Chennai-bound Coromandel Express from Shalimar, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and a stationary goods train, 287 died on the spot while six others succumbed to their injuries in hospitals.
The accident took place near Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district on June 2 evening.
While most of the bodies were handed over to their families, 81 could not be identified due to multiple claimants and preserved in four separate containers procured from Paradip Port. The bodies were kept at minus 17 degree C in the containers, an official said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Atishi gets finance, revenue in Delhi cabinet reshuffle
Will now hold 12 portfolios, the highest among all ministers
President Xi Jinping will attend virtual SCO summit hosted by India: Chinese Foreign Ministry
This is the first official announcement about Xi's participa...
UP CM Yogi Adityanath hands over 76 flats built on slain gangster Atiq Ahmed's confiscated land
The housing project is located in Lukerganj area of Prayagra...
Pakistan PM to participate in virtual SCO virtual summit, says foreign ministry
Has been invited by PM Narendra Modi
Cry for help on the face of every brother, sister and child I meet, Rahul Gandhi says on his Manipur visit
On Friday morning, Rahul went to Moirang and met people disp...