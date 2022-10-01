Twitter account of Pakistan govt withheld in India

ANI
New Delhi, October 1
The Twitter account of the Pakistan government has been withheld in India. This is reportedly the second such incident in recent months.
This account was withheld earlier in July as well but had been reactivated and was visible. Today, again the account displayed the message of being withheld in India.
"@GovtofPakistan account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand," is seen while accessing the Twitter handle.
According to Twitter guidelines, the microblogging site takes such action in response to a valid legal demand, such as a court order.
The Twitter account of the Government of Pakistan withheld in India pic.twitter.com/60Uzpoujwz— ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2022
Currently, the Twitter feed of the Pakistan government "@GovtofPakistan" is not visible to Indian users.
Previously, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry had blocked 16 YouTube news channels including six Pakistan-based channels for spreading disinformation related to India's national security, foreign relations, and public order.
Twitter said that if it "receives a valid and properly scoped request from an authorized entity, it may be necessary to withhold access to certain content in a particular country from time to time." Such withholdings will be limited to the specific jurisdiction that has issued the valid legal demand or where the content has been found to violate local law(s)," the social media giant said.
In June, Twitter in India banned official accounts of Pakistan Embassies in UN, Turkey, Iran and Egypt.
Later in August this year, India blocked 8 YouTube-based news channels, including one operating from Pakistan and one Facebook account for posting "fake, anti-India content" online.
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in a statement today that the action was taken by imposing emergency powers under Information Technology Rules, 2021. The orders for the move were on August 16. The blocked Indian YouTube channels were observed to be using fake and sensational thumbnails, images of news anchors and logos of certain TV news channels to mislead the viewers to believe that the news was authentic.
So far, the central government has blocked over 100 YouTube channels, 4 Facebook pages, 5 Twitter accounts and 3 Instagram accounts for spreading hate contact against India.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen, minister says in Vidhan Sabha
Last day of session begins with Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwa...
2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram
Two other labourers rescued alive